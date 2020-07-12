OTTAWA -- Sunday's forecast looks to be a typical, cloudy July day.

Expect an overcast sky most of the day, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 27°C and a humidex of 34. UV index of 4, or moderate.

Sunday evening is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low is 16°C.

Monday is looking cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 25°C with a humidex of 30.

Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24°C.

The average high of this time of year is around 27°C.

Saturday rain misses Ottawa, drenches Kingston

Saturday's rainstorm, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fay, missed most of Ottawa, but other parts of eastern Ontario were still drenched.

At the Ottawa Airport, just 5.6 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday; very different from the 50 to 70 mm Environment Canada said could have fallen on the city. Local amounts may vary from neighbourhood to neighbourhood, but the official total was definitely not close to what was expected.

Here's how the storm affected other places in the region, according to Environment Canada.

Brockville: 11.2 mm

Cornwall: 14.9 mm

Kingston: 41.0 mm

Petawawa: 23.0 mm

The storm did also create some weak rotations and a possible landspout tornado was spotted near Almonte Saturday afternoon.