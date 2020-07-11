OTTAWA -- A possible landspout tornado was spotted near Almonte on Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada says it received a report of a "possible landspoud tornado" near Almonte at 3 p.m.

Video shared with CTV News Ottawa on Twitter showed a black cloud off Burnt Lands Road.

Environment Canada is warning conditions are "favourable" for the development of funnel clouds in Ottawa.

A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning of possible funnel clouds.

"In rare cases, these may develop into a landspout tornado."

Environment Canada says more funnel clouds and possible landspouts are possible through early this evening.

"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground," the weather agency said in a statement.

"However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."

If you see a funnel cloud develop nearby, you are advised to take shelter.