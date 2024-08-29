Sun, wind in the forecast for Ottawa this Thursday

Cooler than average temperatures, sunny skies and wind are in the forecast for Ottawa this Thursday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 22 C and sunny skies – wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. Clear skies and a low of 11 C are in the forecast for the night.

A high of 24 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Friday. Showers and a low of 13 C are in the forecast for the night.

Showers will continue through the weekend. On Saturday, a high of 25 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast. Clear skies and a low of 13 C are expected for the night.

Sunday will also be rainy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C. A low of 10 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 13 C.