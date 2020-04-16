OTTAWA -- Flurries came hard and fast Wednesday but they didn't stick around. Expect a repeat today but with a bit of rain mixed in.

Environment Canada's forecast for Thursday starts with sunshine and cooler temperatures. The morning starts at around -5°C with a wind chill of -10.

By the afternoon, a few clouds move in, and they'll bring a few flurries or showers; a 60 per cent chance. Thursday's high is 5°C.

The evening is looking partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low is -5°C with a wind chill of -9.

Mainly sunny to start your morning Friday. By the afternoon, expect a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6°C.

The outlook for Saturday is sunny, with a return to seasonal temperatures.