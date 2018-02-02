

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Algonquin College President Cheryl Jensen says a student who was found critically injured in a stairwell on campus last month has died.

In an email to students and college staff, Jensen says she offers her heartfelt condolences to the student’s family.

“I would ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers,” Jensen wrote. “I know our entire Algonquin community, especially this student’s friends, classmates, professors and mentors, will be grieving this terrible loss. I have reached out to the student’s family to offer any assistance our College can provide.”

On January 17, Ottawa Police and Paramedics were called to the C Building of the Woodroffe Campus on reports that a young man had been found that afternoon with serious injuries. Jensen said later that evening he was involved in an “accident” in the stairwell. The circumstances around how the student fell remain unknown.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, Paramedics said at the time.

In the email Friday, Jensen said further details would not be released.

“We wish to respect the privacy of this student’s loved ones and so will not be providing further details,” Jensen said. “For this reason, I would ask everyone to be mindful of our College values in your interactions, online and in person.”

Jensen’s email offered several phone numbers students and staff could call if they needed any counselling services.