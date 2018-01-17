

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A male Algonquin College student has been critically injured after what College officials are calling an “accident” in a stairwell.

College President Cheryl Jensen released a statement Wednesday evening.

“I am saddened to tell you that earlier today, one of our students was seriously injured at our Ottawa campus,” the statement says. “The accident happened in a stairwell in the College’s C Building. Emergency crews were called as soon as the accident was discovered just before 4 p.m. The male student was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.”

Ottawa Paramedics say he was transported in critical condition.

The details surrounding the accident remain unclear.

Jensen says the College’s thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family.

“We wish to respect the privacy of the student and his family and will not be releasing his name this evening,” Jensen says.

Ottawa Police are investigating. Jensen says further information will be made available as the investigation progresses.