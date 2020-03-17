Stores offering exclusive shopping hours to seniors
OTTAWA -- Some grocery stores and pharmacies are opening their doors early exclusively to seniors or the immunocompromised to give them a chance to stock up.
Starting Tuesday, many Your Indepenent Grocer stores in Ottawa and around the region will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for shoppers 65+ only.
This policy will be in place until further notice.
Owners are asking all other customers to respect this exclusive hour and shop from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The following stores say they will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to seniors only starting Tuesday:
- Ross', 3777 Strandherd Dr.
- Moncion's, 685 River Rd.
- McDaniel's, 200 Grant Carman Dr.
- Dessureault's, 1619 Orléans Blvd.
- McDonough's, 1160 Beaverwood Rd.
- Asselin's, 1560 Cameron St.
- Parent, 2737 Laurier St.
- King's, 5911 Perth St.
- Massine's, 296 Bank St.
The following stores say they will be enacting the same policy starting Wednesday:
- Riley's YIG at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre
- Wilson's, 2681 Alta Vista Dr.
- Hess', 596 Montreal Rd.
- Patrice's, 401 Ottawa St. in Almonte.
- Brown's, 1251 Stittsville Main St.
Shoppers Drug Mart stores are offering similar services.
Sobeys says it will offer seniors' shopping hours at many of its stores starting Friday.