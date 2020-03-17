OTTAWA -- Some grocery stores and pharmacies are opening their doors early exclusively to seniors or the immunocompromised to give them a chance to stock up.

Starting Tuesday, many Your Indepenent Grocer stores in Ottawa and around the region will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for shoppers 65+ only.

This policy will be in place until further notice.

Owners are asking all other customers to respect this exclusive hour and shop from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The following stores say they will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to seniors only starting Tuesday:

Ross', 3777 Strandherd Dr.

Moncion's, 685 River Rd.

McDaniel's, 200 Grant Carman Dr.

Dessureault's, 1619 Orléans Blvd.

McDonough's, 1160 Beaverwood Rd.

Asselin's, 1560 Cameron St.

Parent, 2737 Laurier St.

King's, 5911 Perth St.

Massine's, 296 Bank St.

The following stores say they will be enacting the same policy starting Wednesday:

Riley's YIG at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre

Wilson's, 2681 Alta Vista Dr.

Hess', 596 Montreal Rd.

Patrice's, 401 Ottawa St. in Almonte.

Brown's, 1251 Stittsville Main St.

Shoppers Drug Mart stores are offering similar services.

1/2 Starting this week, Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicating the first opening hour of shopping at our stores to our customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities. — Shoppers Drug Mart (@ShopprsDrugMart) March 17, 2020

2/2 We encourage you to check with your local store to confirm operating hours. Shoppers Drug Mart will also offer the 20% Seniors Day discount on regular priced items for the first hour each day every day. This is in addition to Seniors Days each Thursday. — Shoppers Drug Mart (@ShopprsDrugMart) March 17, 2020

Sobeys says it will offer seniors' shopping hours at many of its stores starting Friday.