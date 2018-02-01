

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The OPP say they want drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road, even if there’s a car crash nearby.

Specifically, the Leeds County division is commenting on a pileup on the 401 near Mallorytown Wednesday afternoon. While investigating that crash, officers reported seeing “numerous” eastbound drivers filming the crash on their phones.

This is distracted driving, police say.

"I do not expect that while we are dealing with a collision that we would have other motorists risking their lives on the other side of the highway by not concentrating on the road ahead of them,” Commander Inspector Mike Francis said in a statement. “Not only is it illegal but their actions could have caused another serious collision.”

Francis is also cautioning drivers against sharing immediate photos and videos from the scene.

“I would hate to think that a family would identify a car that would show that their loved one has been seriously injured or killed through social media,” he said.

The minimum fine upon conviction for Distracted Driving is $490 and 3 demerit points.