OTTAWA -- Being in jail is miserable enough. Inmates at Ottawa’s jail are enduring something else.

Special measures are being taken at Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre after a spike in stomach flu cases in a cell dorm.

Ontario's Corrections Ministry confirms some inmates are in isolation in treatment for a gastrointestinal illness.

Several inmates have had their court dates postponed, officials say.

More special measures are in place as well, including increased cleaning measures.

Staff and inmates are urged to wash their hands more often.