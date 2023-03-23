Stittsville stabbing sends two people to hospital

Ottawa police are investigating after two people were found with stab wounds in Stittsville.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing on Hartsmere Drive, off Stittsville Main Street, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses reported a large police and paramedic presence in the neighbourhood.

Ottawa paramedics say crews treated two people for stab wounds at the scene. One person was transported to hospital in critical condition, while the second person is listed in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa there is an ongoing investigation into an evening stabbing and two victims were transported to hospital.

"There are no further details at this time."