Still want a real Christmas tree? Time is running out
With just 10 days to go before Christmas, many who still don't have a Christmas tree are running out of time to secure one.
Some tree lots are sold out already, forcing some to turn to putting up artificial trees.
But at Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm west of Ottawa, owner Pam Martin wants those celebrating to pick the real thing in the spirit of the holidays and the environment.
"A lot of people are starting to realize that a real tree is actually a more environmentally friendly choice than an artificial tree because a real tree captures carbon the whole time it's growing," she said.
Cedar Hill says they are conscious of the impact Christmas has on the environment.
While their business literally involves chopping down trees, Martin says they plant two for every one they cut down.
"When you're done with your tree, it gets mulched, composted and just turns back into soil," Martin said.
"An artificial tree ends up in a landfill forever."
For many families picking up trees at the farm less than two weeks before the big day, a real tree is a tradition that cannot be faked.
"Absolutely not," said customer John Vanderspank, when asked if he would ever put up an artificial tree.
"That's just not Christmas."
"All our lives we've been the real thing," said Glenn Bleskie, another customer.
"We come from a small town, we go for the real tree, always have."
A 2018 report from the American Christmas Tree Association says artificial trees have a more favourable effect on the environment if they are reused for at least five years.
The study says most fake trees are used for an average of 10 years.
But in Canada, it appears more people are turning to the real thing.
"The younger generation likes that natural product, and that's what we're seeing," said Shirley Brennan, executive director of the Canadian Christmas Tree Association.
"We're still seeing the third and fourth generations coming out. But we're also seeing new Canadians and new families coming out and that's a good sign for us."
So with such little time before Christmas, what is the best tree to go with if you can find one?
"A balsam fir," said Martin.
"It will retain its needles and be absolutely fabulous up until Christmas. No problem at all."
