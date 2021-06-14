OTTAWA -- The Quebec government further relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in Gatineau and western Quebec today, allowing indoor gatherings and bars, breweries and taverns to reopen.

The Outaouais is one of ten regions across Quebec moving to the "Level 2 – Early Warning" yellow zone.

Under the yellow zone restrictions, indoor gatherings are permitted with members of up to two households. A maximum of eight people from different households or all the occupants from two households are allowed to gather outdoors. Bars, taverns and brasseries are also allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, but singing and dancing remains prohibited.

As Gatineau enters the "Level 2 – Early Warning" zone, Ottawa is spending its first week in Step One of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan. In Ottawa, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, bar and restaurant patios are open and non-essential businesses are open at 15 per cent capacity.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the different rules in Ottawa and Gatineau as the COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Ottawa: Ottawa is in Step One of Ontario's three step Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Gatineau: Gatineau is in the Level 2 – Early Warning (yellow) zone

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Ottawa

Indoor gatherings: Prohibited

Outdoor gatherings: Social gatherings and organized public events for up to 10 people are permitted.

Gatineau

Indoor gatherings: Limited to the occupants of two households

Outdoor gatherings: Maximum of eight people from different households or all occupants from two households

INTERPROVINCIAL TRAVEL

Ottawa

The Ontario government has imposed a non-essential travel ban on travel between Ontario and Quebec. The restrictions are scheduled to end on June 16.

Gatineau

The Quebec government says travel between regions and cities is "not recommended, but it is possible."

Quebec says its border between Quebec and Ontario is also closed to non-essential travel.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES, RITES OR CEREMONIES, INCLUDING WEDDING SERVICES AND FUNERAL SERVICES

Ottawa

Indoors: 15 per cent capacity of the room is permitted

Outdoors: Permitted with capacity limited to permit physical distancing of two metres

Gatineau

A maximum of 250 participants are allowed in a place of worship.

Weddings and funerals in places of worship limited to 50 people

BARS AND RESTAURANTS

Ottawa

Outdoor dining permitted with four people per table from different households

Indoor dining rooms remain closed

Gatineau

Restaurants: Open (including patios). The occupants of a maximum of two private residences can share the same table

Bars, breweries, taverns: Open with the following restrictions:

50 per cent of the maximum capacity stipulated on the liquor licence

Occupants from maximum two private residences per table

Customers must remain seated at their table

Dancing and singing are prohibited

Terrasses are also open.

RETAIL

Ottawa

Essential and select retail at 25 per cent capacity and can sell all goods (including discount and big box)

Non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity

Retail stores in malls closed unless the stores have a street facing entrance

Gatineau

All stores open. One person per household recommended

Shopping malls must ensure adequate supervision of common areas to avoid any gathering or loitering

PERSONAL CARE SERVICES

Ottawa

Closed

Gatineau

All personal care and esthetic care settings are permitted to open

Reservations are mandatory for spas and a customer register must be kept.

SPORTS AND RECREATIONAL FITNESS FACILITIES, PERSONAL FITNESS AND SPORTS

Ottawa

Indoor sports and fitness centres are closed

Outdoor fitness classes, outdoor sports training and outdoor personal training allowed, with 10 patrons maximum

Outdoor fitness classes allowed with 10 people maximum

Gatineau

Gyms are open

Sports and recreational activities permitted in public places in groups of up to 12 people

Supervised sports and recreational activities may be carried out in groups of no more than 25 individuals. Organized games and matches as well as leagues are permitted, but spectators are not recommended.

CINEMAS

Ottawa

Indoor cinemas are closed

Outdoor drive-in movie theatres are allowed to open

Gatineau