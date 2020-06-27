Advertisement
Four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday
OTTAWA -- There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been linked to the virus.
Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation Saturday afternoon.
Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,079 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.
There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.
Resolved cases of COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health reports 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.
A total of 1,770 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
COVID-19 outbreaks
The COVID-19 outbreak at the City of Ottawa run Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home has been declared over.
The City of Ottawa reported Friday night a staff member had recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
There are still six active outbreaks at Ottawa's long-term care homes and group homes.
There are still COVID-19 outbreaks at:
- Peter D. Clark long-term care home
- Montfort Long-Term Care Home
- Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre
- St. Louis Residence
- The Glebe Centre
- Welcome House