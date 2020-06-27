OTTAWA -- There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been linked to the virus.

Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation Saturday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,079 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Resolved cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,770 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

COVID-19 outbreaks

The COVID-19 outbreak at the City of Ottawa run Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home has been declared over.

The City of Ottawa reported Friday night a staff member had recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are still six active outbreaks at Ottawa's long-term care homes and group homes.

There are still COVID-19 outbreaks at: