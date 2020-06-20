Advertisement
Staff member at Peter D. Clark home tests positive for COVID-19
The Peter D. Clark Long-term Care Centre in Ottawa.
OTTAWA -- Another staff member at the City of Ottawa run Peter D. Clark long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray says a staff member in the Bungalows at the home tested positive for novel coronavirus.
There are currently six active COVID-19 cases among staff members at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home. There is one active case of COVID-19 among residents.
Twenty-four residents and 24 staff members at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven residents and a staff member have died due to COVID-19.
Gray says the clinical team at the Peter D. Clark home continues to monitor the condition of all residents. All staff members with COVID-19 are in self-isolation at home.