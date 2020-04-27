OTTAWA -- Staff and students at Ottawa’s St. Pius X high school are apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they reunited virtually to ignite hope within the school community.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board school on Fisher Avenue has put together a video singing along to the Whitney Houston and Kygo song “Higher Love.”

Staff and students were encouraged to send in videos of them singing, dancing, doing activities and having fun while at home during the pandemic.

The message at the start of the video says “Staff and students at St. Pius X proudly present Higher Love.”

As part of the video, staff members were challenged to lip sync and “virtually” pass toilet paper to each other.

The school says the goal of the video is to “ignite hope while spreading light and love within our community."

The video ends with the signs “We’ll get through this together” and “stay strong, stay safe, stay home.”