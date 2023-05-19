St. Monica Catholic School rebuilding stronger after derecho storm
Nearly one year after the derecho storm tore through Nepean’s Pine Glen neighbourhood, staff at St. Monica Catholic School says they are building back together.
The school on Merivale Road was heavily damaged by the May 21 storm. Part of the roof was torn off, and dozens of trees fell. The gym was deemed unsafe and was closed for months.
"There have been a lot of challenges, but luckily our staff have been incredible, and our board has been incredible, so we have just been trying to communicate," Principal Kristen Charles.
"The community has also been incredible."
Charles says it has been a year of trying to communicate updates on construction, working with construction teams, and maintaining as much normalcy for students as possible.
"One day something would be open and then the next day it would be closed, and the students have showed so much resilience through this because they are the ones it affects the most, and we couldn’t have done this without the staff," Charles said.
The roof of St. Monica School on Merivale Road was damaged by Saturday's severe weather. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
After months of repairs and adjustments for students, the new gym opened on Feb. 13 and the hallway was finished on April 24.
"It means everything to have a hallway and a gym! We are really lucky because the school is going to be better at the end of the day, and we are really excited," Charles said.
Grade 1 student Sami Guilbault is thankful she is able to go back into the gym and play games like dodge ball.
"It is just so much fresher, and it reminds me of kindergarten and how much fun I was having," she says.
While the gym was closed, students took physical education classes outside. The school also arranged for students to take workshops and field trips including skating, forest school and rock climbing.
There were also major repairs to a hallway that connected two main parts of the school. Classrooms had to be moved to portables and the schoolyard lost dozens of trees.
Students at St. Monica Catholic School on Merivale Road play dodge ball in their gym that underwent massive repairs following the derecho storm last May. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
Delaney Frias is in Grade 6 and she says it was difficult to adjust to the conditions.
"Since we were in the portable to get the other end of the hallway we had to go outside, under scaffolding, all the way to the library and back inside. The routines and everything were different, it was a bit scary."
The school was built in 1956.
Giulia De Rosa teaches at the school. She says the past year has been a lesson in the power of Mother Nature and community.
"It was tough, but we did it!" she says.
"There were times when big feelings came back, especially if a big storm cane through, they would say, 'Oh no! Is it happening again?' But we had help and we were able to talk through it and the kids have come through," De Rosa says.
De Rosa says students have become appreciative of their community at the school.
"When you are isolated in your classrooms and you can’t gather for assemblies or for liturgies or celebrations, you really feel it. Once you are able to join again in the gym, you really feel it. We were so happy; we appreciate the small things!"
Heather Pennington's two sons go to St. Monica. She says she is thankful for the work the staff did to make students feel safe and happy.
"It is amazing what a 10-second windstorm can do to a child’s sense of safety, but the team here has been incredible. Doing extra to make this a safe space and place kids are excited to come back to," Pennington said.
"They have done just an incredible job making it as regular and safe and enjoyable for the kids as possible."
There is still some work to at St. Monica's school, including finishing repairs to the roof. Upgrades inside the school are scheduled for the summer.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
Two flight attendants fell in love on an airplane. Here’s what happened next
Hunter Smith was working the gate, John Lihas was working the flight. The two had a five minute conversation that set in motion an unexpected love story that’s still going strong today.
What we know about the complex court fight over the Nashville school shooter's writings
A judge soon could decide if the writings of a shooter who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March at a Christian school in Nashville become public as parties with competing interests in the case – and the broader battle over U.S firearms access – have sparred in court over their release.
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
Atlantic
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continues
As Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Western wildfire smoke over the Maritimes Friday
A thin haze created by smoke from the wildfire in western Canada is present over the Maritimes Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
-
Police investigating after kitten thrown out of car on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police are making a public appeal for information after a kitten was thrown out of a moving vehicle along Highway 403 in Burlington on Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Sexual misconduct in Quebec schools: parents, students call for change
Parents and students are demanding action from the Quebec government after more allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at an all-girls school in the east end of Montreal.
-
City of Montreal has filled 111,000 potholes so far in 2023
Some drivers might not believe it, but city crews have already filled more than 111,000 potholes in Montreal so far this year.
-
Propane tank explodes after two trucks catch fire in Laval industrial area
Laval firefighters responded to a blaze behind a business that sent black smoke into the sky Friday afternoon. The fire broke out in an industrial area at 2000 Dagenais Boulevard West, according to a tweet from Laval’s fire department around 3:30 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Court hears victim impact statements from murder victim’s family, friends
People close to Renee Sweeney and her family finally had their say in court Friday. They were able to give victim impact statements 25 years after Sweeney was killed.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offline
NOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
London
-
Dryer fire leaves family of 14 without a home in Lucknow, Ont.
By the time Dave and Ashley Donaldson realized their house was on fire, it was already too late. 14 members of the Donaldson family only made it out with the clothes on their back, but their dog Lugnut didn't make it.
-
Wanderlust Wives journey around the world
A local couple sold their house, left their jobs and set out on a dream trip — something inspired by life changing events.
-
Charges laid after two crashes just minutes apart in south London
The first crash happened at Commissioners and Western Counties Road and the second at Southdale and Willow Drive.
Winnipeg
-
Camping spaces still available in Manitoba over long weekend
Manitobans looking for a place to camp over the long weekend still have many options.
-
The two Manitoba school divisions that saw the biggest rises in enrolment
Superintendents from the Manitoba school divisions that saw the largest rises in enrolment last year attribute their growth to students returning from pandemic homeschooling and immigration.
-
Manitoba government announces next steps for twinning Trans-Canada Highway at Ontario border
The next steps of twinning the Trans-Canada Highway to the Ontario border are underway according to the province.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
Calgary
-
Calgary murder victim identified, charges laid against 26 year old
Calgary police have released the identity of a man who died after a brazen shooting in the height of rush hour on Thursday, as well as the man charged with his murder.
-
'This is unacceptable': Calgary passengers stranded for several hours amid WestJet flight cancellations
Labour action from WestJet pilots was avoided just hours before the 3 a.m. strike deadline Friday, but disruptions to the airline’s network are leaving some Calgary passengers stranded for several hours or days at the airport.
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Saskatoon
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
E-scooter pilot program begins in Saskatoon
E-scooters are now available for rent in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
'It was a mistake': UCP Leader Smith acknowledges ethics violation but doesn't apologize
After the Alberta leaders debate Thursday night, a reporter asked Danielle Smith if she's sorry for breaking the province's Conflicts of Interest Act. The UCP leader did not offer an apology.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
1 taken to hospital with burns after fire in north Edmonton
One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in north Edmonton on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Man who went missing after night out in Vancouver found dead, family says
Langley resident Irshaad Ikbal, who had been missing since a night out in downtown Vancouver late last month, has been found deceased, his family says.
-
B.C. man who was denied boarding by Flair Airlines wins compensation
Flair Airlines has been ordered to pay a B.C. man $2,400 after he was denied boarding on an overbooked flight, according to a decision from the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
2-vehicle collision in Surrey sends 7 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries
A two-vehicle collision in Surrey Friday morning sent seven people to hospital, one of whom suffered serious injuries, according to Mounties.
Regina
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Motorcycle driver slapped with fine over $1K
A motorcycle driver who was clocked driving well over the speed limit on Thursday was slapped with a $1,201 fine.
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.