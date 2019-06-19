Goalie Marcus Hogberg signs two-year extension with Ottawa Senators
Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) scores on Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) during overtime NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 2:21PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Marcus Hogberg to a two-year extension.
The first year has a two-way clause with a value of US$700,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the American Hockey League, with a $150,000 guarantee. The second year has an annual value of $700,000.
The 24-year-old Swede was 21-17-4 over 39 games with AHL Belleville last season, registering a 2.32 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and two shutouts. He was named the team's most valuable player.
The six-foot-five Hogberg made his NHL debut on Dec. 29, 2018 with Ottawa. He posted a 4.08 GAA and a .886 save percentage over four games last season with Ottawa.