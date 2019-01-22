

The Canadian Press





Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Halladay, who died in a plane crash on Nov. 7, 2017 at age 40, will be inducted into the national baseball shrine in Cooperstown, N.Y., this July.

Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, spent 12 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2010 season.

He retired in December 2013.