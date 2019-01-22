Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay smiles on the bench in Toronto in 2003. Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 6:22PM EST
Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Halladay, who died in a plane crash on Nov. 7, 2017 at age 40, will be inducted into the national baseball shrine in Cooperstown, N.Y., this July.
Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, spent 12 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2010 season.
He retired in December 2013.