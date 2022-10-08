Spice up your stuffing this Thanksgiving

It is not a turkey dinner without the stuffing.

Are you looking for a new recipe for stuffing this Thanksgiving weekend? Mom in the Know Julie Findlay dropped by CTV Morning Live to share some new recipes for stuffing.

"A lot of people like in bird, a lot of people like it out of bird," Findlay said. "A lot of people like it too moist; a lot of people like it really dry and then add the moist."

Findlay says the recipes include ingredients in harvest in Ontario.

Here are two recipes from the Food Land Ontario website.

Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 Ontario Onion, chopped

2 cloves Ontario Garlic, chopped

1 tsp each dried thyme and dried sage

5 cups preferably day-old white or whole wheat bread cubes

2 Ontario Apples – cored, and chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

¼ tsp (1 ml) each salt and pepper

¼ cup sodium-reduced chicken broth

Instructions

The Food Land Ontario website says heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, thyme and sage; cook for one minute.

Food Land Ontario says stir in bread cubes and toss to coat – stir in apples and parsley, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in chicken broth.

"Transfer mixture to lightly greased four-cup (1 L) baking dish. Cover tightly with foil or lid," Food Land Ontario says. "Bake in 350 F (180 C) oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Uncover and cook an additional five minutes or until golden brown."

Food Land Ontario says preparation time is 15 minutes, and baking time is 35 minutes. This recipe serves six.

Food Land Ontario says Cranberry Pecan Stuffing sees cranberries, pecans, onions and celery tossed with dried bread cubes, then topped with broth and baked until golden brown.

Ingredients

¼ cup butter or vegetable oil

2 Ontario onions, chopped

¾ cup chopped Ontario celery

1 clove Ontario garlic, minced

8 cups preferably day-old bread cubes

1 cup pecan pieces, toasted

1 cup Ontario cranberries, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup each chopped fresh Ontario Sage and Summer Savoury

¼ cup sodium-reduced chicken broth

Instructions

Food Land Ontario says in a large non-stick skillet; melt butter over medium heat.

"Add onions and celery; cook stirring often until softened, about six minutes. Sir in garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in bread cubes and toss to coat well. Remove the heat; stir in pecans, cranberries, parsley, sage and savour. Stir in broth to lightly moisten bread," Food Land Ontario says for the cooking instructions.

"Transfer mixture to lightly greased 10-cup oven-safe dish. Cover tightly with foil or lid. Bake 25 to 30 minutes. Uncover and cook an additional 5 minutes until golden brown."

Food Land Ontario says the preparation time is seven minutes and the bake time is 35 minutes. The recipe serves 8 to 10 people.