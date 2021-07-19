OTTAWA -- Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement because of hazy, smoky conditions caused by wildfires almost 2,000 kilometres away.

"Smoke from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario has moved over southern Ontario. Elevated particulate matter levels and hazy conditions have been reported at several stations. Reduced visibilities and deteriorating air quality are possible if the smoke descends to ground level," Environment Canada said.

The statement warns people to take precautions to reduce exposure to wildfire smoke.

"Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health," the statement said. "Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."

The statement covers the entire southern portion of Ontario and a great deal of northern Ontario and parts of western Quebec as well.

Gatineau is under a smog warning.

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," Environment Canada warned.

For more information about the effects of wildfire smoke and what to do if smoke blankets your area, you can visit this page on Environment and Climate Change Canada's website.

Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday, Environment Canada said.