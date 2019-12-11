OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s Queensway Carleton Hospital (QCH) is unusually over capacity this week. On Tuesday the hospital was at 116% capacity overall, 141% for medicine beds, that’s people admitted for general medical issues and orthopedics, 41 patients were waiting for beds and the Emergency Department was at 180% capacity.

On Wednesday the situation had eased slightly but not much with an overall 114% capacity rate and 139% occupancy of medical beds.

Over the last two days seven patients have been moved to hospitals in Carleton Place, Almonte and Arnprior to help deal with the backlog. Eight surgeries have also been cancelled to help accommodate the overflow in other areas of the hospital.

QCH Communications Director Ann Fuller says these high levels are usually only seen “three or four times a year and usually only around viral season”.

A tweet from the QCH account says “Giving you great care remains our priority. If your condition is not urgent, you could consider options like family doctor or walk-in clinic. Thanks for your patience.”

Fuller says one of the reasons for the overflow is a backlog in discharging patients to other care facilities like Long Term Care Homes. Currently 61 people are waiting to leave QCH but must secure other health care first.