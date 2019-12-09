We have above seasonal temperatures to start off our work week here in Ottawa. Rain is expected and we should go up to 4C on Monday, even reaching a high of 6C on Tuesday. The warmer weather doesn't last long as Tuesday's high will drop quickly and rain will turn to flurries. The wind chil will make it feel more like -14C by late afternoon. Tuesday's overnight low is -16 degrees Celcius. Later in the week, Thursday's high is expected to be -12C and sunny.

Long range forecast calls for snow on the weekend and once again, closer or just above zero.

-The average high is around -1C, the average low is about -9.5C

-On this December 9, the greatest precipitation was 43.7 mm back in 1973

-The greatest rainfall was 24.9 mm in 1973

-The greatest snowfall was 22.9 cm in 1970, and the most snow on the ground was back in 1995 with 47 cm.