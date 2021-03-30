OTTAWA -- One of the city's most recognizable burger spots is poised to make a comeback this spring and it's hoping the community will help get it up and running.

Hintonburger closed down more than two years ago and the pandemic put a stop to reopening plans in 2020. Now, founder Thomas Williams has set up an Indiegogo campaign to raise money to help purchase items including fridges, fryers and initial food orders with local suppliers and farmers.

"This is kind of a way of involving our customers and our community in kind of helping us get the business up and running. We've kind of always been pushed by that," said Willaims of the business. "It's been so popular and busy and I always said it's the community that did that for us."

The campaign has a goal of $6,000. Those who contribute will also receive perks, from stickers, shirts [and] burgers to, "some very limited and exclusive options," the crowdfunding page states.

While the exact location is under wraps for now, Williams says it will be in the same neighbourhood and will open in May.