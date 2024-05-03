OTTAWA
    Repairing LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. to take 8 to 10 weeks: Federal government

    The federal government says repairs on the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. could take 8 to 10 weeks to complete.
    The federal government says repairs on the damaged LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. could take approximately two more months to complete.

    The bridge, which is owned and operated by the federal government, was damaged during routine construction on March 30. It connects drivers and pedestrians in the east end of Kingston to downtown.

    Public Services and Procurement Canada said in a statement on Friday that repairs would take an estimated eight to 10 weeks to complete, barring any unforeseen complications.

    "The first phase of work, which involves strengthening various elements of the bridge and completing essential contractual work to prepare for the repairs, is currently underway," PSPC said. "Once this work is completed, the second phase will begin. It will focus on repairing the damage to the diagonal steel element and further strengthening the structure. Successful repair work will enable the resumption of pedestrian, cyclist, vehicle and marine traffic."

    Cruise ship companies who operate in the area have said the closure of the bridge has delayed their ability to launch ships that were on the wrong side of the bridge. The operators had proposed a plan that would involve a one-time temporary removal of a concrete section of the bridge to allow the ships to pass through.

    The government said Friday that it is "exploring other options to enable the resumption of pedestrian, cyclist, vehicle and marine traffic."

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jack Richardson

