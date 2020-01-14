OTTAWA -- The fog in low lying areas will dissipate this morning and we'll warm up to -6C this afternoon. Snow starts later today along with possible freezing rain or drizzle that will continue through the night with a low of -9C feeling more like -12C with the wind chill.

The coldest day of the week will bring sunshine on Friday and a high of -14C. the overnight lows are downright chilly wth -20C on Thursday and -18C on Friday night. Then we get more snow on the weekend and forecasters are suggesting a winter storm may be on the way with more than 15 cm of accumulation both Saturday and Sunday. It could be the second weekend in January with wicked weather and a concern for travel.

At least the temperatures are more moderate for the month of January and will hopefully lead us to get on the Canal for the first time this season. Winterlude 2020 begins Friday, January 31 until February 17 so lots of time to prepare for Ottawa's biggest and most popular winter event.

This report first published Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020