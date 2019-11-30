Snow on the way with the start of a new month
Expect snow in the forecast.
OTTAWA -- Periods of snow are expected tomorrow as the calender turns to December, but the final day of November is bringing fair weather.
Environment Canada says there is a 30% chance of flurries this morning. That will clear up before noon, where we will then have mostly sunny skies. Our high for the day will be -5C, feeling like -9C with the wind chill.
A cold night tonight, dropping to a low of -12C but feeling like -19C.
Periods of snow will start in the day tomorrow, and we could see up to 5cm. Another chilly day with a high of -6C feeling like -13C.
Looking ahead to Monday, there is a 40% chance of flurries, but we should see sun and cloud for most of the day with a high of -3C.