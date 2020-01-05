OTTAWA -- The capital region can expect snow for the next few days as the first full week of the New Year rolls in.

Environment Canada predicts a 40% chance of flurries this morning before the skies clear to a mix of sun and cloud. A high of -5C will feel like -10C with the wind chill this afternoon.

Expect periods of snow to begin overnight with a low of -12C, but a wind chill of -18C.

That snowfall will continue into Monday with 2 to 4cm of accumulation and a high of -2C during the day.

The snow lets up on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1C.

For the rest of the week periods of snow are forecast for Wednesday, with a chance of flurries on Thursday, and more snow on Friday.