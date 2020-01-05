Snow in the forecast as Ottawa settles into 2020
A worker helps to remove snow on the playing field during the CFL eastern final between the Ottawa RedBlacks and Edmonton Eskimos, in Ottawa on Sunday, November 20, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
OTTAWA -- The capital region can expect snow for the next few days as the first full week of the New Year rolls in.
Environment Canada predicts a 40% chance of flurries this morning before the skies clear to a mix of sun and cloud. A high of -5C will feel like -10C with the wind chill this afternoon.
Expect periods of snow to begin overnight with a low of -12C, but a wind chill of -18C.
That snowfall will continue into Monday with 2 to 4cm of accumulation and a high of -2C during the day.
The snow lets up on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1C.
For the rest of the week periods of snow are forecast for Wednesday, with a chance of flurries on Thursday, and more snow on Friday.