

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Cycling along two major downtown routes will be smoother this winter with a pledge from the National Capital Commssion to keep them clear of snow and ice.

The NCC says the Portage Bridge Bike Lane will have regular snow removal.

Also, the bike lane along St. Patrick Street from the Alexandra Bridge to Mackenzie Avenue will also be cleared.

NCC Chair Tobi Nussbaum says this a pilot project in collaboration with the City of Ottawa.