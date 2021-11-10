PETAWAWA, ONT. -- The victims of a crash on Highway 17 in Petawawa this week were Chatham, Ont. residents in their 60s, police said Friday.

The crash between a dump truck and passenger vehicle happened near Doran Road around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

On Friday, the OPP identified the victims as Timothy Hudson, 63, and Susan Hudson, 64, of Chatham.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.