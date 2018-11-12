

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Monday morning commute started off slippery.

An overnight dusting of flurries and temperatures just below the freezing mark created less than ideal road conditions.

Monday is a government holiday, since Remembrance Day fell on a Sunday, so there was lighter than normal volume on the commuter roads but, with snow and reports of black ice in some parts of the Capital, police said it still caused some problems.

COLLISION: Multiple collisions being reported on #Hwy417 through #Ottawa #OttTraffic: Please drive with caution and expect delays. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) November 12, 2018

A crash involving a vehicle and a light pole at Bank and Hunt Club knocked out power to several hundred customers at around 8:00 a.m.

Power was restored by about 9:00 a.m.

This morning's outage is the result of a traffic accident at Bank/Hunt Club. A traffic light was hit and fell on overhead lines. 249 customers remain without power. Our crews are working to restore as quickly & safely as possible. ETR is 10 a.m. #Safety #ottcity #ottnews pic.twitter.com/zSmYjeXXWC — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) November 12, 2018

Drivers have complained on social media about icy conditions on city streets and a lack of visible salt trucks.