The Monday morning commute started off slippery.

An overnight dusting of flurries and temperatures just below the freezing mark created less than ideal road conditions.

Monday is a government holiday, since Remembrance Day fell on a Sunday, so there was lighter than normal volume on the commuter roads but, with snow and reports of black ice in some parts of the Capital, police said it still caused some problems.

A crash involving a vehicle and a light pole at Bank and Hunt Club knocked out power to several hundred customers at around 8:00 a.m.

Power was restored by about 9:00 a.m.

Drivers have complained on social media about icy conditions on city streets and a lack of visible salt trucks.