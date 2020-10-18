OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 70 on Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted the figure Sunday morning.

The new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are among 658 new cases reported provincewide on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health will release updated local figures, including hospitalizations, active cases, resolved cases and more, around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.