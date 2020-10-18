OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 70 on Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted the figure Sunday morning.

Ontario is reporting 658 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 40,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 197 new cases in Toronto, 155 in Peel, 94 in York Region and 66 in Ottawa. There are 685 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 18, 2020

The new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are among 658 new cases reported provincewide on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health will release updated local figures, including hospitalizations, active cases, resolved cases and more, around 12:30 p.m.

