Six ways the city of Ottawa's 2023 budget will affect your wallet

Canadian currency. (Flickr / Quinn Dombrowski) Canadian currency. (Flickr / Quinn Dombrowski)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina