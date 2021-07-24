OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say six drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being caught exceeding speed limits on local streets. Three of them were caught in the same stretch of Bronson Avenue.

In a pair of tweets, the Ottawa police traffic unit said 83 drivers were charged for numerous offenses Friday night. In addition to the six drivers facing stunt driving charges, police issued 53 speeding tickets and handed out nine charges for improper or excessively noisy mufflers.

Two G2 drivers were among the six facing stunt driving charges, police said. One was recorded going 84 km/h in a 40 km/h zone in the King Edward and Cathcart area. The other was clocked at 110 km/h in a 60 zone on Heron at Riverside.

Stunt driving charges can be laid anytime someone exceeds the speed limit by 40 km/h or more on any road with a posted speed limit lower than 80 km/h.

Another driver was charged with going 88 km/h in a 40 zone in the King Edward and St. Andrew area.

Police said three drivers were stopped in the area of Bronson Avenue and Brewer Way—a 60 km/h zone—going 120 km/h, 111 km/h and 110 km/h, respectively.

The roadside penalty for stunt driving is now a seven-day licence suspension, and a 14-day vehicle impound. The previous roadside vehicle impoundment, prior to July 1, was seven days.