Ontario Provincial Police say six people are facing a combined 51 charges following joint investigations into human trafficking.

The investigations in Kingston and Barrie were part of the OPP’s new "Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy" or IJFS, police said in a news released Wednesday.

Kingston police launched their investigation Jan. 5, 2021 into the alleged sexual assault and trafficking of a female victim across Toronto, Montreal and Edmonton between December 2019 and January 2020. As a result of this investigation, four suspects were arrested and charged with 43 criminal offences in October.

Barrie police launched their own investigation into a man suspected of trafficking a woman in Barrie in January 2021. The investigation revealed that women were being trafficking out of hotels in the city by two people.

One suspect in this investigation was arrested in May and the other in November. Between them, they face eight criminal charges.

"These two investigations show that the new Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence led Joint Forces Strategy is working in identifying, investigating and disrupting multi-jurisdictional human trafficking organizations operating in the province," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. "The increasing volume and the complexity of human trafficking cases requires additional support and partnerships at all levels in the communities we serve to reduce victimization and hold traffickers accountable for their crime."

Two men from Montreal, one from L'Assomption, Que. and one from Anjou, Que., between the ages of 21 and 24, where charged in the Kingston investigation, called Project Wrigg. All four suspects remain in custody.

In the Barrie investigation, known as Project Harwich, police arrested a 37-year-old man from Barrie and a 32-year-old man from Levis, Que. The 37-year-old has been released on a promise to appear in court, while the 32-year-old remains in custody.

OPP say anyone with information on these investigations is asked to contact the OPP, Kingston Police or Barrie police.