OTTAWA -- On a day when Ontario marks a full week of new COVID-19 cases below 100 each day, Ottawa snapped another streak of double-digit increases.

Ontario health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday. There were 79 new cases provincewide.

No new cases were reported by any other health unit in eastern Ontario.

The news follows four days of double-digit increases in the total case count, an echo of the second half of July, when Ottawa saw between 13 and 43 new cases each day for more than two straight weeks.

It should be noted, however, that the number of known active cases of the disease in Ottawa has also fallen in the past three days, despite the daily double-digit increases in the case count.

Ottawa Public Health will have updated local figures at or around 12:30 p.m.

