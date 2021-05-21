OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting six more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, the highest single-day increase in reported deaths in the capital since mid-January.

No other information has been released about the deaths.

Sixty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 26,425 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 545 deaths.

The 68 new cases follows 89 new cases on Thursday and 107 cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,890 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 469 cases in Toronto, 468 cases in Peel Region and 165 cases in York Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 13 to 19): 58.3 (Down from 60.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 12 to 20): 5.5 per cent (Down from 6.0 per cent May 12-18)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.84

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 21:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 466,929 (+15,847)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 36,474 (+3,517)

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 483,190 (no change)

As of Friday, 55 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reporting 54 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, down from 58 people on Wednesday.

There are 16 people in intensive care units.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 2 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 2

30-39: 1

40-49: 7 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 9 (4 in ICU)

60-69: 7 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 13 (3 in ICU)

80-89: 11 (2 in ICU)

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa dropped below 1,000 on Friday for the first time since March 26.

There are 971 active cases in Ottawa on Friday.

Ninety-six more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 24,909.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,135 (+69)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 181 (+2)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 14

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6.050 (+72)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 47

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (2,131 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (3,368 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 14 new cases (5,946 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 8 new cases (4,011 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 8 new cases (3,480 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 12 new cases (3,192 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (1,884 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (1,060 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new cases (838 total cases)

90+ years old: One new cases (512 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 811 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 19.

A total of 4,689 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on May 19.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Seven new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new case

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is one active community outbreak:

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (April 28) Barrhaven Childcare Centre (May 5) Little Alcorn Early Learning (May 8) Vanier Cooperative Childcare (May 12) Service A L'Enfrance Aldain St-Anne (May 13) Grandir Ensemble – Licensed Home Daycare (May 14)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) Chartwell New Edinburgh Square Retirement Home (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3) Shelter A-15657 (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Villa Marconi (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus - Dialysis Unit (May 10) Rooming House (A-16432) (May 11) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Elmsmere Villa Retirement Home (May 17) Centre D'Accueil Champlain (May 19) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.