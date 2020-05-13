OTTAWA -- Gatineau Fire says six people are homeless after a fire broke out at a rooming house in Hull Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to 165 Moussette Blvd. at around 7:55 p.m. for a fire in a bedroom.

Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly but smoke and water damage was extensive, forcing six people out of the home.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is caring for the six residents.

Gatineau Fire says the blaze did an estimated $61,035 in damage.