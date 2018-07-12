

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation after battling a fire in Orléans Wednesday night.

Multiple 911 calls reported black smoke coming from a six unit row house complex on Destiny Private around 7:15 p.m.

Ottawa Fire says the blaze started on the deck of a unit, and extended to the roof and attic. A second unit sustained some smoke damage.

Six people have been displaced from their homes while the damage is assessed and cleaned up.

Fire says the injuries to the firefighter are non-critical.

Damage is estimated at $500,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.