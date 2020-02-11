KINGSTON -- Kingston police confirm six people have been charged in connection to a kidnapping and robbery investigation.

Police say the victim was taken last Wednesday, and the suspects arrested two days later.

“The victim was taken to an address on Kingscourt Avenue where he was forcibly held against his will, assaulted and threatened with weapons including knives and an imitation firearm,” read a police statement.

According to police, he was then forced to take part in a convenience store robbery.

The victim was found the next day after he was taken to the Cataraqui Centre, a mall west of the city’s downtown. Officers say that’s where he was able to alert a store clerk, who called police.

Four men and two women, all from Kingston, have been arrested. They are all facing forcible confinement and assault charges. Other charges that have been laid include kidnapping, robbery, and firearm offences.

• Dylan Lasher (24 years)

• Ethan Turcotte (20 years)

• Summer Turcotte (18 years)

• Deryk Lapointe (35 years)

• Shawna Albertson (40 years)

• Lucas Jackson (18 years)

During a search officers allege they found drugs and several weapons, including knives and a replica firearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police Major Crime Unit or Detective Scott Huffman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6322 or via email at shuffman@kingstonpolice.ca. Residents can also submit a tip anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0.