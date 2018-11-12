

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Six people are in custody in connection to a rash of personal robberies in Ottawa’s west-end.

The Twitter account for the Ottawa Police Duty Inspector said Sunday evening that frontline officers arrested the suspects.

Police say the suspects would make appointments with people to “buy” their phones, then stole them by force during the appointment.

Twelve cellphones were recovered during the arrests.

The Ottawa Police robbery unit continues to investigate.