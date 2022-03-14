SIU investigation launched following death of barricaded person in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating police actions surrounding the death of an individual in Hawkesbury Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the person was found dead in a home on Labrosse Street. They had reportedly been barricaded inside.

Due to the involvement of police, OPP say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The SIU has not yet announced full details of its investigation.