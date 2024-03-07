OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Mental health in Ottawa: How to find help

    CTVNewsOttawa.ca has compiled a list of crisis hotlines and mental health resources in the Ottawa area.

    Crisis lines

    Mental Health Crisis Line

    • 613-722-6914
    • 1-866-996-0991

    Distress Centre of Ottawa

    • 613-238-3311
    • 1-866-996-0991

    9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline

    • Call or text: 988

    Kids Help Phone

    • Call 1-800-668-6868
    • Text #686868

    Youth Services Bureau

    • 613-260-2360

    Tel-Aide Outaouais

    • Ottawa: 613-741-6433
    • Gatineau: 819-775-3223

    Talk4Healing Indigenous women's line

    • 1-855-554-HEAL (4325)

    Mental health resources

    Ottawa Public Health: Resources and links for mental health and addictions treatment.

    AccessMHA: Connect to mental health support in eastern Ontario

    1call1click.ca: A simple way for children, youth and families to access the right mental health and addiction care, at the right time.

    CounsellingConnect: Counselling Connect provides quick access to a free phone or video counselling session, available in English, French and Arabic.

    Walk-in counselling clinics: 613-755-2277 or walkincounselling.com. No referral is required for the Walk-In Counselling Clinic. You will be assisted, with no appointment, on a first-come, first-serve basis during the Walk-In Counselling Clinic hours.

