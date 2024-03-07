Mental health in Ottawa: How to find help

CTVNewsOttawa.ca has compiled a list of crisis hotlines and mental health resources in the Ottawa area.

Crisis lines

Mental Health Crisis Line

613-722-6914

1-866-996-0991

Distress Centre of Ottawa

613-238-3311

1-866-996-0991

9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline

Call or text: 988

Kids Help Phone

Call 1-800-668-6868

Text #686868

Youth Services Bureau

613-260-2360

Tel-Aide Outaouais

Ottawa: 613-741-6433

Gatineau: 819-775-3223

Talk4Healing Indigenous women's line

1-855-554-HEAL (4325)

Mental health resources

Ottawa Public Health: Resources and links for mental health and addictions treatment.

AccessMHA: Connect to mental health support in eastern Ontario

1call1click.ca: A simple way for children, youth and families to access the right mental health and addiction care, at the right time.

CounsellingConnect: Counselling Connect provides quick access to a free phone or video counselling session, available in English, French and Arabic.

Walk-in counselling clinics: 613-755-2277 or walkincounselling.com. No referral is required for the Walk-In Counselling Clinic. You will be assisted, with no appointment, on a first-come, first-serve basis during the Walk-In Counselling Clinic hours.