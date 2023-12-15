OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • SIU investigating after man shot by officer following police stand-off

    An OPP officer shot a 48-year-old man just after midnight on Friday. (Map/CTV News) An OPP officer shot a 48-year-old man just after midnight on Friday. (Map/CTV News)

    A man faces multiple charges after a stand-off with police which led to him being shot and injured by police.

    The SIU said in a statement that officers were called to a remote hunting cabin in the area of Twin Sister Lakes Road at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the municipality of Marmora and Lake, about halfway between Ottawa and Toronto, for a man making threats.

    When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself in the cabin. Police negotiators and tactical officers were sent to the scene.

    The SIU says a preliminary investigation found there was an interaction with the man and police. A non-lethal weapon was shot at the man who subsequently shot towards the officers.

    An officer then used a firearm to shoot the man and he was arrested and taken to hospital by ambulance.

    SIU initially said the man was said to be seriously injured and was taken to a Kingston hospital. A statement by OPP said he sustained a 'non-life threatening' injury.

    OPP say Jason Bedore, 48, from Tweed, Ont. has been charged with the following offences:

    • Attempt to commit murder using firearm

    • Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

    • Possession of firearm or ammunition

    The man was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

    The investigation continues by the OPP's Central Hastings Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News