SIU investigating after man shot by officer following police stand-off

A man faces multiple charges after a stand-off with police which led to him being shot and injured by police.

The SIU said in a statement that officers were called to a remote hunting cabin in the area of Twin Sister Lakes Road at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the municipality of Marmora and Lake, about halfway between Ottawa and Toronto, for a man making threats.

When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself in the cabin. Police negotiators and tactical officers were sent to the scene.

The SIU says a preliminary investigation found there was an interaction with the man and police. A non-lethal weapon was shot at the man who subsequently shot towards the officers.

An officer then used a firearm to shoot the man and he was arrested and taken to hospital by ambulance.

SIU initially said the man was said to be seriously injured and was taken to a Kingston hospital. A statement by OPP said he sustained a 'non-life threatening' injury.

OPP say Jason Bedore, 48, from Tweed, Ont. has been charged with the following offences:

• Attempt to commit murder using firearm

• Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

• Possession of firearm or ammunition

The man was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

The investigation continues by the OPP's Central Hastings Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch.