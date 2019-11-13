

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





STONE MILLS, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 48-year-old man was shot to death by an OPP officer Tuesday in Stone Mills, northwest of Kingston.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, a resident noticed a vehicle in the ditch in the area of 5 Lake Rd. and County Rd. 14 at around 6:00 p.m., Nov. 12. The man with the vehicle told the passerby to go away and said he had guns.

The passerby called 911 and an OPP officer responded.

The SIU only says the officer “became involved in an interaction with the man” and, at some point during that interaction, fired his gun several times. The man was hit several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been provided and the deceased has not been identified.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday, in Kingston.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU investigates police interactions in which someone is seriously hurt or killed or alleges sexual assault.