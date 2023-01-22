'Significant' snowfall possible for Ottawa on Wednesday, Environment Canada warns

A light dusting of snow is blanketing Ottawa to end the weekend, while a significant snowstorm later this week could bring 10 to 15 cm of snow to the capital.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying a significant snowfall is possible on Wednesday.

"A Texas low is bringing snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible, with locally higher amounts of up to 20 cm," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The special weather statement warns of reduced visibility due to the snow and difficult travel conditions.

Ottawa has received 39.9 cm of snow so far in January.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of snow this evening. Amount 2 cm. Low minus 4 C.

Monday will be cloudy, with a chance of flurries. High minus 1 C.

Flurries are expected on Tuesday, with a high of minus 2 C.

The outlook for Wednesday is cloudy with a chance of snow. High minus 8 C.

Snow is expected Wednesday night and on Thursday.