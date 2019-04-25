

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





With flood waters continuing to rise across the region, Environment Canada is telling people to be ready for more water.

A special weather statement is advising residents of significant rainfall totals Friday through Saturday in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

For Ottawa, Gatineau, and areas to the immediate east and south, the statement says 20 to 35 mm of rain is possible. Rainfall totals in the Ottawa Valley could be between 25 and 40 mm, the statement says, with the possibility of 50 mm of rain in some localized areas.

Environment Canada says this rainfall is associated with a Texas Low that will move across southern Ontario Friday.