Showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Monday
It will be a rainy day in the capital on Monday with a risk of a thunderstorm later today.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Temperatures will climb to 23 C today, but it will feel like 27 degrees with the humidex.
Showers will continue this afternoon and there will be a risk of thunderstorm.
Showers will be heavy at times – the forecast calls for 5 to 10 mm of rain this afternoon.
There’s a chance of a thunderstorm this evening and another 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall tonight. Temperatures will drop to 11 C overnight.
Tomorrow will be another rainy day in Ottawa – expect cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of showers Tuesday morning. The wind is expected to gust to 50 km/h.
Tomorrow’s forecast high is 17 C. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 6 C overnight.
The sunshine will return on Wednesday – the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 19 C.
