Shoppers packed malls across the city hunting for deals on Boxing Day.

From face creams and cleansers to vinyl records and hockey sticks, many found what they were looking for at the right price.

Matthew Constant, shopping with his friend, said he’s budgeted to spend between 100 and 200 dollars to pick up new clothes.

“Good deals, I got it for $60 and it was $90 before. Pretty good deals, for sure.” said Constant.

Others, like Abdovchky Renjbal from Gatineau, weren’t impressed with the prices at designer stores.

“There’s no good prices, here. I even tried to use my Student Price Card and nothing. It’s good to buy stuff for going to school but that’s it.”

Bryson Beauchamp is one of many shoppers happy to get out of the house during the holidays.

“The lines are crazy but getting the deals, using the gift cards we got for Christmas and everything…yeah, worth it.” said Beauchamp.

His friend, Chloe Lachance shopped for clothes she didn’t get under the tree.

“There’s actually pretty good deals…I’m just getting clothes because I didn’t get much for Christmas.”

Shoppers looking for jewelry lined up out the door of Pandora in Rideau Shopping Centre, where store manager Carolyn Bedford controlled the line, allowing only a handful of customers in at a time.

“It has been like that since this 8 morning; it will be like this until 8 this evening…that’s what we’re in business for, this is the happy part of the year.” said Bedford.

Lineups out the door as business starts to pick up at malls and stores across the city for Boxing Day shoppers looking for great deals ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/m4a1jIDRXM — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) December 26, 2018

At Best Buy, customers lined up in the dark and cold to get the first shot at door crasher deals.

“I think it's one of the busiest years I’ve seen in a long time… People were looking to come to Best Buy for months just for this day.” said store manager Sid Uppal.

Shoppers young and old got their hands on tech gadgets and big screen televisions. New to Canada, Adel Al-Shefer from Kuwait was amazed by the products and prices offered; he saved more than one-thousand dollars on kitchen appliances

“I love it. Thank you Canada!” said Al-Shefer; promising to return next year.