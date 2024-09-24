'It shows how out of touch the Premier is': reaction to Doug Ford's encampment comments

After Ontario Premier Doug Ford made controversial comments about solutions to get people out of homeless encampments, advocates and members of the opposition spoke up on Tuesday.

"If you're healthy, get off your A-S-S and start working like everyone else is," the Premier said Monday while responding to a question about affordable housing waitlists. "Get an application and drop it off at one of these companies and start working."

Speaking at a press conference in Port Colborne, Ont. on Tuesday, he reiterated that the provincial government would continue to support those with mental illnesses and addictions, but the Premier doubled down on wanting those who are able to start working:

"You're young, you're healthy, and you can work. You have to find gainful employment. That's what you need to do," Ford said.

The Premier's comments were met with scrutiny from advocates for ending homelessness, like Meg McCallum, the interim Executive Director for the Alliance to End Homelessness Ottawa.

"Ten per cent of people who are in Ottawa shelters are actually employed, and they just can't find housing that they can afford," she explained.

"This is a human rights issue, and we need inclusive, neighbour-friendly approaches, not this 'pull yourself up by the bootstraps' type of comment."

Local members of the opposition also shared their concerns with CTV Ottawa on Tuesday.

"It just shows how out of touch the Premier is with what's happening with people on the ground," said NDP MPP Chandra Pasma, who represents Ottawa West-Nepean.

"I have constituents who are working two jobs just to stay housed. People in my riding are working full time and still need to use food banks."