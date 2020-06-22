OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the capital region.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The weather service issued the watch just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The warning covers Ottawa, Gatineau and most areas immediately west and southwest of the city, including South Frontenac, Charleston Lake, Bancroft, Bon Echo, Perth, Sharbot Lake, Lanark County and the Ottawa Valley.

A heat warning also remains in effect for the area.